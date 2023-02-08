Read full article on original website
Schroeder will seek another term as Jasper’s Distict 2 council representative
John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2 as the Democratic candidate in the November election. He has been the District 2 council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.
Nowotarski seeking District 3 Jasper Council seat
Ben Nowotarski, 41, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Jasper City Council seat representing District 3. He filed official paperwork with the county clerk on Thursday, January 26th. Nowotarski is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Education from DePauw...
Knies running for re-election as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer
City of Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies has announced her intent to seek re-election. “The City of Jasper’s financial status is strong and healthy, and it is the responsibility of my department to make certain it remains so,” Knies stated as she made a formal declaration of candidacy for the elected office she currently holds.
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Indiana Dem leader: Attending State of the Union was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leading Democrat in the Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday said there is no experience quite like attending the State of the Union. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech at the invitation of Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Although they are from opposing parties, GiaQuinta said he and Banks worked together on several bills when Banks was in the state Senate. Members of Congress are allowed to bring one guest each to the State of the Union, and GiaQuinta had never attended the State of the Union before.
Mayoral races among those contested in upcoming Daviess and Martin County elections
INDIANA – The City of Washington will have two contested races in upcoming elections. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger, Scott Rainey. Washington City Councilman Jerry Sidebottom has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for mayor, he will face Mayor Dave...
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers
Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
City of Jasper considering ways to pay for Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center
With early estimates of $35 million for the proposed Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center, the City of Jasper is exploring ways to take on the project while easing the impact on property taxes. During the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018, an indoor recreation and indoor aquatics...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces
INDIANAPOLIS — How serious is it for an attorney to be called before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission?. “It’s extremely serious,” says IU Law School Professor Jody Madiera. This is the situation Attorney General Todd Rokita finds himself in. His office confirms that there are complaints...
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News
It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler, 92, Tell City
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler was born near Adyeville in Perry County on Jan. 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Otillia (Otto) Kunkler. He was baptized as a member of the St. Meinrad Catholic Church and received his First Holy Communion, First Confession, and Solemn Communion in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church before the parish had its own church built. He attended St. Meinrad Grade School and Mount Gilead Grade School and one semester at Bristow High School.
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Physician non-compete ban passes Indiana Senate intact
Senate Bill 7, which would ban employers from placing physicians under new non-compete agreements, left committee last month in uncertain waters. After about an hour and a half of testimony and debate, several committee members in both parties suggested they wouldn’t vote for it on the Senate floor without amendments that would soften the ban by excluding rural and smaller providers, for example.
