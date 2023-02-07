Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the launch of the Neighborhood Sign Redesign program in partnership with the Office of Arts & Culture, the Department of Property Management, and the Department of Innovation and Technology. Across Boston, neighborhood signs welcome residents and visitors to the diverse communities that make up the City. The City of Boston is seeking artists to redesign these signs. Artists are invited to submit up to three conceptual designs based upon a template provided by the City.

