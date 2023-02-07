ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
caughtindot.com

Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday

According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday. BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff. “Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects...
caughtindot.com

Mayor Wu Announces Call for Artists to Redesign Boston’s Neighborhood Signs

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the launch of the Neighborhood Sign Redesign program in partnership with the Office of Arts & Culture, the Department of Property Management, and the Department of Innovation and Technology. Across Boston, neighborhood signs welcome residents and visitors to the diverse communities that make up the City. The City of Boston is seeking artists to redesign these signs. Artists are invited to submit up to three conceptual designs based upon a template provided by the City.
