Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
PITTSFIELD, MA
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]

Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County

A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Rudy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Rudy, a cute 7-month-old all-American mix of husky, pit...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city

SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
WSBS

Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?

Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA

