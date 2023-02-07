Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Frankie Ferrentino brings family legacy to Frankie’s Pizza: ‘It’s in our blood’
Frankie Ferrentino has always grown up around pizza. From making pizza boxes as a young boy to finally getting his hands on pizza dough at age 12, he credits his upbringing to the flourishing business he owns now. “This is all we do; it’s in our blood,” he told MassLive....
North Adams bakery opens in new space, dinosaur snack bar taking old spot
Bailey's Bakery has reopened in a new location in North Adams. The bakery is now at 55 Main Street.
iBerkshires.com
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]
Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
WNYT
Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County
A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Rudy
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Rudy, a cute 7-month-old all-American mix of husky, pit...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
thereminder.com
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city
SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?
Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
House fire on East Street in South Hadley
Fire crews were called to a house fire at 126 East Street in South Hadley shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
