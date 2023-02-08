Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...

1 DAY AGO