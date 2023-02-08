ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Alabama softball ready to open ‘Team 27’ campaign

Following the 2022 season, which ended earlier than Alabama softball fans are used to, there is lot to look forward to in 2023. This ‘revenge season’ will be showcasing some key returning veterans in pitcher Montana Fouts, outfielder Ashley Prange, and catcher Ally Shipman. The five incoming freshmen have more than held their own in scrimmages. There’s also three additions out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – Faith Hensley from Ball State, Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, and left-handed pitcher Lauren Esman from Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

LiveSouth Holds Blood Drive at Mildred Westervelt Transportation Museum

LifeSouth hosted a blood drive Wednesday at the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum on Jack Warner Parkway. LifeSouth is a nonprofit blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals across Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The organization hosts 2,000 blood drives a month. “Don’t be scared,” said donor Emma Hurst. “It’s not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

The Venue in Tuscaloosa offers outdoor dining, family-friendly feel

The cold February weather did not stop a new business from opening outside retail spaces for fun, games, and dining. The Venue features three businesses: an ice cream shop, a pub and a restaurant. It also has an event space for birthday parties or a live band. The Venue’s event liaison, Braxton Orso, said it’s an outdoor space where families and friends can gather and have multiple food options.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Health Matters: Trauma and PTSD

If you’re suffering under the weight of a traumatic experience, you’re far from alone. University Medical Center has resources that can help. UMC’s Dr. James Reeves said trauma develops over time. “A lot of times people say when things are traumatic it could mean all sorts of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa County school board honors school counselors

National School Counseling Week is Feb. 6 – 10, a five-day week that puts a focus on the unique contribution of school counselors within United States. In Tuscaloosa County, the Board of Education recognized it school counselors at its meeting on Feb. 6 where the board adopted a proclamation for National School Counseling Week.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Like reading? Local nonprofit needs volunteers who can help kids learn

A local organization focused on helping children catch up on their reading skills is searching for volunteers who are willing to help in that mission. Tuscaloosa’s Reading Allies needs 150 more volunteers, in fact. Reading Allies is a 10-week tutoring program for third graders with a goal of getting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Man accused in officer-involved shooting remains in custody because of Aniah’s Law

It wasn’t the attempted murder of an officer charges, but 33-year-old Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett will remain behind bars with no bond under the newly enacted Aniah’s Law. Garrett was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first degree burglary, and first degree robbery. Other charges are pending.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Monday Muster: VA offers convenient phone services

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has a variety of ways veterans can access the care they need. While online services are imperative these days, the VA also ensures those who need another form of communication get it through phone services. The medical center’s main number is 205-554-2000; anyone calling that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

