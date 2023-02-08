Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
wvua23.com
Alabama softball ready to open ‘Team 27’ campaign
Following the 2022 season, which ended earlier than Alabama softball fans are used to, there is lot to look forward to in 2023. This ‘revenge season’ will be showcasing some key returning veterans in pitcher Montana Fouts, outfielder Ashley Prange, and catcher Ally Shipman. The five incoming freshmen have more than held their own in scrimmages. There’s also three additions out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – Faith Hensley from Ball State, Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, and left-handed pitcher Lauren Esman from Michigan.
wvua23.com
LiveSouth Holds Blood Drive at Mildred Westervelt Transportation Museum
LifeSouth hosted a blood drive Wednesday at the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum on Jack Warner Parkway. LifeSouth is a nonprofit blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals across Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The organization hosts 2,000 blood drives a month. “Don’t be scared,” said donor Emma Hurst. “It’s not...
wvua23.com
19 years ago: Then-student Raevan Howard leads Central High School protest
While Hillcrest High School students in 2023 are protesting over their right to showcase Black history events, District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Raevan Howard is remembering her own high school battle. On Feb. 9, 2004, Howard, then a 10th grader at Central High School, led a protest over Tuscaloosa...
wvua23.com
After walkout, school system invites Hillcrest students to small-group meetings
The Tuscaloosa County School System is opening the door so Hillcrest High School students can come speak to system administration after controversy arose last week over a proposed Black History Month program. On Wednesday, about 300 Hillcrest students walked out of class around 9:30 a.m., protesting what they said was...
wvua23.com
The Venue in Tuscaloosa offers outdoor dining, family-friendly feel
The cold February weather did not stop a new business from opening outside retail spaces for fun, games, and dining. The Venue features three businesses: an ice cream shop, a pub and a restaurant. It also has an event space for birthday parties or a live band. The Venue’s event liaison, Braxton Orso, said it’s an outdoor space where families and friends can gather and have multiple food options.
wvua23.com
Hillcrest students host peaceful walkout after days of Black history program debate
About 300 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County stood up and walked out of class around 9:30 a.m. No, it wasn’t a fire drill or a classroom change; students were instead showing the school’s administration that they should be heard. The walkout happened after several days...
wvua23.com
Health Matters: Trauma and PTSD
If you’re suffering under the weight of a traumatic experience, you’re far from alone. University Medical Center has resources that can help. UMC’s Dr. James Reeves said trauma develops over time. “A lot of times people say when things are traumatic it could mean all sorts of...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s New Heights center offers students, parents accessible assistance
Tuscaloosa City Schools’ New Heights Community Resource Center is already making a difference for students and parents. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria met with the Tuscaloosa City School Board Tuesday evening with an update on what’s happening at the new center. The center opened in late January...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County school board honors school counselors
National School Counseling Week is Feb. 6 – 10, a five-day week that puts a focus on the unique contribution of school counselors within United States. In Tuscaloosa County, the Board of Education recognized it school counselors at its meeting on Feb. 6 where the board adopted a proclamation for National School Counseling Week.
wvua23.com
Looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Check out this list of events.
Feb. 6-28 Throughout the month, TPL is hosting a scavenger hunt at their four locations. Families can visit any of the four locations, read a clue and perhaps collect a prize. Love Your Library: Bilingual Storytime and Resources Event. Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Los Tarascos on Owen Parkway.
wvua23.com
Like reading? Local nonprofit needs volunteers who can help kids learn
A local organization focused on helping children catch up on their reading skills is searching for volunteers who are willing to help in that mission. Tuscaloosa’s Reading Allies needs 150 more volunteers, in fact. Reading Allies is a 10-week tutoring program for third graders with a goal of getting...
wvua23.com
No bond for man charged in domestic violence, officer-involved shooting incident
A 33-year-old man is facing attempted murder against a police officer charges alongside several others after a Tuesday evening domestic violence incident resulted in a police chase and an officer-involved shooting. Tuscaloosa Police were originally called to a home multiple times on Feb. 7, with the first incident reported as...
wvua23.com
Man accused in officer-involved shooting remains in custody because of Aniah’s Law
It wasn’t the attempted murder of an officer charges, but 33-year-old Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett will remain behind bars with no bond under the newly enacted Aniah’s Law. Garrett was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first degree burglary, and first degree robbery. Other charges are pending.
wvua23.com
Monday Muster: VA offers convenient phone services
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has a variety of ways veterans can access the care they need. While online services are imperative these days, the VA also ensures those who need another form of communication get it through phone services. The medical center’s main number is 205-554-2000; anyone calling that...
