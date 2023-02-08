ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTLA

Light rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast

Significantly cooler temperatures and light rain are in the forecast for Southern California this weekend. An upper low-pressure system arrives between Saturday morning and Saturday evening, bringing the possibility of light showers, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts will be minimal, at best, but we can expect high temperatures to drop from the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KQED

Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It

Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Black-owned businesses in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. -- When it comes to Black-owned businesses, it has grown above pre-pandemic levels since 2021. Blooming Blackberry is one business on 3132 State Street in Jackson county. The business focuses on Reiki. It is a Japanese technique that is used as a form of healing, reducing stress and trauma.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
uscannenbergmedia.com

California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?

Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
97 Rock

88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?

Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
WASHINGTON STATE
ijpr.org

California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28

The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
CALIFORNIA STATE

