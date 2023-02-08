Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 70% of Stockton residents report having an excellent or fair quality of life, but only 19% report being satisfied with their sense of safety and the overall cleanliness of the city, according to results from a community survey made public for the first time Thursday.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
Debate grows over Sacramento City Council's approval of $440K armored vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council approved the $440,000 purchase for an armored vehicle for the Sacramento Police Department. The purchase of armored equipment has been a heated debate for some time now, especially since the city council approved the purchase last week. "I want to thank all the...
New future in works for Oak Park as Aggie Square project continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A community meeting was held in Oak Park to talk housing with residents and answer their questions. On the agenda, Aggie Square and the potential for a new future in Oak Park as the project moves further along in the process. Aggie Square is a $1.1...
The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
Mountain Democrat
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
What to know about the Roseville Junction Project
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new project is coming to Roseville near the Galleria featuring entertainment, hotels and more. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Dr. and is set to be a hospitality destination, according to the city. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's...
invisiblepeople.tv
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
Wineries, small businesses prepare for Valentine's Day weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend more on Valentine's Day this year — a collective $2 billion more. With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many couples are celebrating this weekend. Small, local businesses are working hard to grab lovebirds' attention.
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
Sacramento Observer
Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project
The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
KCRA.com
Bleak living conditions force Stockton homeless veterans out of shelter
STOCKTON, Calif. — Veterans at downtown Stockton’s Dignity's Alcove Inc. shelter for homeless veterans had to quickly pack their bags on Wednesday morning as they tried to figure out where they will live next. Christopher Murray, a former Marine, said he had just moved into one of the...
Stockton nonprofit wants to help downtown businesses thrive by fixing broken windows
STOCKTON, Calif. — In their first year open, Drycleaners Co-Op owners Oliver Opus and Ruschawn Williams found themselves faced with a string of break-ins and thefts at their window-bound storefront in downtown Stockton. The business — created to give local artists, creators and sellers a space as passive retail...
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month
(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed. •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
ABC10
