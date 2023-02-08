This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jerrold L. Schecter, a journalist and author who as Time magazine's Moscow bureau chief helped spirit the memoirs of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev into publication in the West, and who later co-wrote a book with a Soviet spymaster who alleged - without evidence, according to the FBI - that architects of the American atomic program had spied for Moscow, died Feb. 6 at his home in Washington. He was 90.

