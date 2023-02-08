Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Houston Chronicle
Rescues against the odds bring glimmer of hope as death toll tops 24,000 in Turkey, Syria
Some extraordinary rescue operations have succeeded against the odds in Turkey, five days after Monday's deadly quakes, bringing hope even as the overall death toll continues to climb. Videos showed young children lifted from the rubble, surviving more than 100 hours under leveled buildings.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Houston Chronicle
Jerrold Schecter, Time magazine correspondent and author, dies at 90
Jerrold L. Schecter, a journalist and author who as Time magazine's Moscow bureau chief helped spirit the memoirs of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev into publication in the West, and who later co-wrote a book with a Soviet spymaster who alleged - without evidence, according to the FBI - that architects of the American atomic program had spied for Moscow, died Feb. 6 at his home in Washington. He was 90.
