WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in the University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kid caught on camera trying to break into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
qhubonews.com

Did the decreased number of Memphis police officers over the last few years have anything to do with the death of Tyre Nichols?

Dwindling numbers means more inexperienced officers. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert. In the years running up to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department faced an increasingly dire staffing crisis. Indeed, shortages on the force have led to questions over whether, given their relative lack of experience, the five officers now charged with Nichols’ murder would have been assigned to the now-disbanded SCORPION unit – or even hired in the first place.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
MEMPHIS, TN

