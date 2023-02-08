Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Kid caught on camera trying to break into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
qhubonews.com
Did the decreased number of Memphis police officers over the last few years have anything to do with the death of Tyre Nichols?
Dwindling numbers means more inexperienced officers. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert. In the years running up to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department faced an increasingly dire staffing crisis. Indeed, shortages on the force have led to questions over whether, given their relative lack of experience, the five officers now charged with Nichols’ murder would have been assigned to the now-disbanded SCORPION unit – or even hired in the first place.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
Comments / 0