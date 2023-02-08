MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO