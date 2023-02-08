ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

DHS, FBI cite 'no credible threats' as law enforcement prepares for Super Bowl

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Leer en español

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article included an incorrect reference to Super Bowl 57.

A panel of law enforcement officials at the local, state and federal level gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday to lay out how they plan to keep the Valley safe ahead of and during Super Bowl 57.

Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer, noted that no known, specific or credible threats to the game and related events existed and the public would notice a heightened security presence during such gatherings.

Lanier said that during the past 18 months, more than 40 law enforcement agencies were involved in planning security efforts to ensure fan experiences remained safe and convenient. She stressed that such inter-agency coordination was imperative to ensure venues and events remained safe and secure.

That said, Lanier noted that the Valley will see increased traffic — both vehicular and pedestrian — as Super Bowl Sunday approaches and to plan accordingly if one’s attending the game or related event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5tPt_0kftSLS200

Clear bags required, but no drones or selfie sticks

Lanier reminded people that the NFL’s clear bag policy pertains to the Super Bowl as well. Bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. She also recommended patrons review the NFL’s list of prohibited items, which ranges from firearms and alcohol to frisbees and pom poms .

“Leave your drones, umbrellas, selfie sticks and weapons of any kind at home,” Lanier said.

She added that all game tickets will need to be downloaded to cellphones beforehand to be scanned on game day.

Lanier also urged drone owners to avoid operating their drones near the Super Bowl or any related events between Thursday and Sunday, as they are designated “No Drone Zones” and offenders could be subject to criminal and civil penalties.

When asked if law enforcement agencies would monitor people using facial-recognition technology, Lanier refused to say whether agencies were using such technology but acknowledged that agencies had deployed many surveillance cameras to increase situational awareness.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas lauded the partnership among law enforcement agencies across the spectrum and assured the public that everyone and everything will be monitored and vetted at the Super Bowl, while echoing Lanier’s point that law enforcement had not identified any active or credible threats.

Personnel with the department’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office have tested the air to make sure it is safe from biological or chemical threats.

Ken Hunter, active director for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said the agency expects about 100,000 travelers to visit the Valley for the Super Bowl and surrounding events. Hunter urged everyone to plan their trips accordingly.

“The highways are going to be busy,” Hunter said. “The roadways are going to be busy. So if you could pack a couple things for us, pack some extra patience and time to get to where you’re going.”

Hunter also advised people to have a designated driver, use public transportation or use a rideshare app if they plan on drinking alcohol or other substances that might impair their ability to drive.

Phoenix police: Be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking

Interim Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan said many of the agency’s approximately 2,600 sworn personnel are working long hours, including the department’s human trafficking task force as mega events such as the Super Bowl can lead to an influx of people — including minors — being trafficked.

“This is a chance to be able to make sure that we can educate people about the horrors of human trafficking,” Sullivan said. “And we’ll continue to do that work every day, whether it’s this week or the weeks after the Super Bowl as well.”

An organization called “It's A Penalty” shared sobering human trafficking statistics last month, such as that one-third of detected trafficking victims in 2021 were children according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The organization urged people and businesses to look out for signs of potential human trafficking, which included someone not having control of identification or travel documents, carrying multiple cellular phones or hotel cards or a person appearing to be monitored by another when talking to someone else.

Not just the Super Bowl in town, but the Phoenix Open

Kevin Quon, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, told The Arizona Republic that having the Super Bowl coincide with Phoenix Open provided a unique challenge for the department.

However, he said he felt extensive planning and support from other Valley agencies will allow residents and travelers alike to enjoy events in Scottsdale and across the Phoenix area without too many disruptions.

“There may be road closures, there may be traffic delays, but that won’t change the service that we give our community,” Quon said.

Lanier also reiterated that anyone who notices something suspicious or out of place should call 911 no matter how insignificant the matter might seem.

“Let the local law enforcement go and investigate that and make sure it’s not anything for anyone to worry about,” Lanier said. She added that agencies are receiving tips from the public and each tip is fully investigated.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DHS, FBI cite 'no credible threats' as law enforcement prepares for Super Bowl

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

DHS limits no-knock warrants, bars chokeholds in updated use-of-force policy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is limiting its use of no-knock warrants and banning chokeholds in its activities as part of its updated use-of-force policy. DHS said in a release Tuesday that it adjusted its policies to be in line with an executive order that President Biden issued in May that requires the department to meet or exceed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) guidance on use of force.
Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses

Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle

For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
MINNESOTA STATE
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy