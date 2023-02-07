Read full article on original website
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
KEYC
Two friends bring fentanyl test strips to business
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two friends and business owners have experienced loss due to the rising fentanyl overdose crisis in the Blue Earth County area. The fentanyl overdose crisis in our community keeps rising, but these friends plan to combat this issue by distributing free fentanyl testing strips at Kato Tobacco.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Southern Minnesota News
Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake
A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
kymnradio.net
Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications
The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Renville man blamed raccoons after lighting house on fire with 5 children inside
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
myklgr.com
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
