Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
Comedian, Playwright, Educator: Michigan Morning Man Takes Unusual Road To Radio.
To find the next generation of air talent, programmers have broadened their search far beyond just people already on the air somewhere else. As the distinction between “jocks” and “personalities” expands so are the proving grounds for new talent. In Northern Michigan, a talent search for a new morning host led Blarney Stone Broadcasting to the local school system.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
Body found at Highland Twp fire
MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
Benzonia Man Found Guilty of Threatening Judge’s Life
A Benzonia man has been found guilty of sending threats to a judge through email. Ryan King, 43, was arrested after sending several threatening emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator, including at least one veiled death threat. King was found guilty on Tuesday of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service...
