NYC does not own NYS. There is a reason our Capitol is in Albany and, tbh, I wish it was Niagara as far away from NYC as possible. NYC constantly imposes it’s will on the rest of the state with absolutely no consideration of the consequences to anyone in rural areas. They complain of food deserts where they have to walk 10 minutes to get groceries (try walking to a grocery store in the Catskills or Adirondacks, where you come to party, relax and ski every year.) Now you complain about the MTA and subway system. At least you don’t have to own a car, put expensive gas in it and pay for service and insurance, and then drive 20 miles to a grocery store, all the while passing abandoned factories and farms which used to support upstate communities. And, god forbid, you have to shoulder the cost of migrants, while thousands of New Yorkers in the rest of the state have to worry about whether or not you’ll remove their ability to heat and cool their houses because you want everyone to install geothermal generators which most can’t afford/don’t want/isn’t practical. And btw, given that NYC is mostly liberal and supports open borders, why don’t you raise the NYC income tax to support yourselves and your ideals. The rest of the state can get on with our lives and you can live with your ideals. Btw, good luck heating a 60 story skyscraper with geothermal, I hear it gets kinda cold on the 34th floor in the middle of winter without heat…

spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic lawmakers push for new training for judges to avoid bail changes

After a closer than expected election last fall and voters expressing deep concerns about crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws, but she is getting resistance from the legislature. Now, some supporters of the current law are proposing mandatory training...
nystateofpolitics.com

Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget

Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
beckerspayer.com

New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation

New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
WCAX

Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
CBS New York

"I want him gone": Hochul calls Santos a "huge distraction"

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says embattled Congressman George Santos is a "huge distraction."He was excluded from a bipartisan meeting with New York's Congressional delegation hosted by the governor."I want him gone. I did not invite him to my bipartisan meeting because I didn't think it would be productive, and also, he's not on any committees. We were talking about what members can do on their committees. So he's a huge distraction for our state," Hochul said.RELATED STORY: House Democrats submit resolution calling for the removal of Rep. George SantosSeveral House Democrats submitted a resolution to the House Ethics Committee on Thursday calling for the removal of the Long Island Republican.The resolution is unlikely to reach the floor for a vote, and House GOP leadership has so far declined to call on Santos to resign.
Tom Handy

Governor Hochul’s Money Only Covers 29% of Mayor Adam’s Migrant Budget

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced providing funding for one of her mayors. Unfortunately, the money won’t cover 100% of what’s needed. Mayor Adams announced how much supporting migrants will cost. His figures included this year for $2.6 billion. Then the City Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the numbers don’t tell the who story as he needs to account for FY 24, FY 25, and FY 26.
cityandstateny.com

Fifteen council members leave the Progressive Caucus

Will the word “progressive” finally mean something in New York City?. Fifteen City Council Members chose not to stay in the Progressive Caucus after leaders asked them to sign a new statement of principles in an effort to tighten up its ranks. Council Members Erik Bottcher, Keith Powers,...
HipHopWired

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats

NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams, is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats. Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning. The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event […] The post Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
qchron.com

Hochul plans tax hike to tackle MTA deficit

The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan. Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
CNY News

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.

