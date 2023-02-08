NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says embattled Congressman George Santos is a "huge distraction."He was excluded from a bipartisan meeting with New York's Congressional delegation hosted by the governor."I want him gone. I did not invite him to my bipartisan meeting because I didn't think it would be productive, and also, he's not on any committees. We were talking about what members can do on their committees. So he's a huge distraction for our state," Hochul said.RELATED STORY: House Democrats submit resolution calling for the removal of Rep. George SantosSeveral House Democrats submitted a resolution to the House Ethics Committee on Thursday calling for the removal of the Long Island Republican.The resolution is unlikely to reach the floor for a vote, and House GOP leadership has so far declined to call on Santos to resign.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO