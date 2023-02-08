NYC does not own NYS. There is a reason our Capitol is in Albany and, tbh, I wish it was Niagara as far away from NYC as possible. NYC constantly imposes it’s will on the rest of the state with absolutely no consideration of the consequences to anyone in rural areas. They complain of food deserts where they have to walk 10 minutes to get groceries (try walking to a grocery store in the Catskills or Adirondacks, where you come to party, relax and ski every year.) Now you complain about the MTA and subway system. At least you don’t have to own a car, put expensive gas in it and pay for service and insurance, and then drive 20 miles to a grocery store, all the while passing abandoned factories and farms which used to support upstate communities. And, god forbid, you have to shoulder the cost of migrants, while thousands of New Yorkers in the rest of the state have to worry about whether or not you’ll remove their ability to heat and cool their houses because you want everyone to install geothermal generators which most can’t afford/don’t want/isn’t practical. And btw, given that NYC is mostly liberal and supports open borders, why don’t you raise the NYC income tax to support yourselves and your ideals. The rest of the state can get on with our lives and you can live with your ideals. Btw, good luck heating a 60 story skyscraper with geothermal, I hear it gets kinda cold on the 34th floor in the middle of winter without heat…
