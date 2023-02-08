Read full article on original website
LevelAboveHumanSwyody
3d ago
Amtrak from Chicago to IC would just be another sewer line. With the cheap bus service, we’ve seen a major shift in demographics and crime here in IC. If you build it, they will come…. I have no problem with good people coming to IC, but the people coming are coming with guns to take advantage of our good nature. They drain resources so much of the time.
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
tourcounsel.com
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
The Best Pizza Places in the Corridor for National Pizza Day 2023
Today is February 9th, which is also known as National Pizza Day!. On a day dedicated to pizza, we took a look at reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor to figure out some of the top pizza places here in the Corridor. Here are five of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area:
KWQC
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
Daily Iowan
Live Results: Iowa takes on Michigan in Pioneer Showdown
Iowa looks to keep its momentum going against 9-3 Michigan. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series against the Wolverines, 33-26-1, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings. Tonight’s dual is headlined by a top-10 matchup at 285 pounds. After suffering his first loss of the season against...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids cancels glass recycling and yard waste collection for Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All yard waste and glass recycling collection has been canceled in Cedar Rapids for Thursday, February 9th. Glass recycling and yard waste will not be collected until the regularly scheduled day of collection next week, February 19th. Garbage and recycling is on...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
Daily Iowan
Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction
Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials. The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 9 Michigan
No.2 Iowa Wrestling defeated No.9 Michigan, 33-8, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes won 8 of 10 matchups against the Wolverines. Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee secured his 51st consecutive victory after defeating Michigan’s No. 18 Jack Medley. Iowa’s No. 15 133-pound Broady Teske posted a 19-3 technical fall against Michigan’s unranked Wilfried Tanefu. It was Teske’s first tech fall as a Hawkeye.
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
KCRG.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
