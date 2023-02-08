ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement.
