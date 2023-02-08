Read full article on original website
LASD sued for allegedly suppressing details about helicopter fleet
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is being sued by a pair of local groups who allege that the department has refused to disclose basic records on their helicopter fleet. Both "Stop LAPD Spying Coalition," a grassroots community group, and the UCLA Carceral Ecologies Lab announced the lawsuit on Friday. "Black communities have long experienced police helicopters menacing us from the sky and surveilling all our movements," said Matyos Kidane, with Stop LAPD Spying Coalition. "From a young age, I've been unable to sleep at night as LAPD helicopters loudly prowl overhead."In July of 2022, both groups filed records requests with LASD and...
outlooknewspapers.com
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles
A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
citywatchla.com
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez Benches Errant Field Deputy
DEEGAN ON LA—It’s happened again…a staffer publicly embarrassed their LA City Councilmember boss. This time, it’s an automobile incident that’s causing a collision between the anti-LAPD sentiments of Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD13) and what looks like a sense of entitlement by a Soto-Martinez deputy expecting special service from the LAPD.
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
spectrumnews1.com
Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Boyle Heights Gold Line shooter carjacks SUV, crashes: LAPD
A suspect who shot a man on a Metro Gold Line platform in Boyle Heights carjacked an SUV and crashed a half-mile away before he was arrested Thursday night, police said.A man was standing on the platform at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when someone with a gun approached him and fired at about 10 p.m. Thursday.The victim was struck in the leg or foot and ran onto a train. He was later hospitalized in stable condition. Other people on the platform at the time were not injured.Witnesses said the suspect ran away.Los Angeles police believe the same suspect then carjacked a woman nearby in a white Lexus SUV and sped away. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence at a construction site about a half-mile away on Boyle Ave., and landed in a trench about 60 feet from the intersection and 40 feet deep.The suspect got out of the SUV and tossed the gun, police said. Officers took him into custody at the scene.Gold Line service was running on schedule Friday morning.
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene
A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
