actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday
It's a good idea to get your sunglasses and your umbrella handy before you head out the door Friday morning. Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and the potential for showers are returning to northern California through your Friday. We'll then clear out and warm back up through your weekend. Another cooling trend and the potential for more showers are on the way in next week's forecast.
KCRA.com
Northern California Weekend Forecast: A little rain and snow Saturday; temps heat up Sunday
A weak weather system is passing through Saturday morning, bringing snow showers and a few rain showers to Northern California. Most of the precipitation will fall in the Sierra but the Valley may see some scattered showers. Expect trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch in the Valley while the Foothills could see up to a tenth of an inch.
A wet winter replenished fuels for this coming fire season
"We’ll kind of have to wait and see what weather does but we know right now we’ll have a significant grass crop that can lead to a lot of initial activity late spring early summer."
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation growth spurred by recent rains setting the stage for more dry fuel this fire season
Vegetation is rampant given recent rains in California, setting the stage for a more dry fuels later in the year. Vegetation growth spurred by recent rains setting the stage for more dry fuel this fire season. Vegetation is rampant given recent rains in California, setting the stage for a more...
sjvsun.com
Drought doom paralyzed California. Now, we’re dumping water into the ocean.
As we entered the fall of 2022 in California, news headlines read of a 1,200-year drought and state agencies warned the current drought from 2020 to 2022 was the driest on record. In a matter of weeks, stories changed to talk of flooding, mudslides, and record rainfall. The New Year...
smithmountainlake.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Future forest health amid a changing climate and fire suppression policies
Sierra-Nevada - Forests in the Sierra-Nevada are changing. A combination of climate change and historical fire suppression policies are adding more dead materials to local forest grounds. Recent studies completed at the Teakettle Ecosystem Experimental Forest highlight how climate change and forest management policies impact ecosystem health and the effectiveness...
Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills
Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?
Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
