California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday

It's a good idea to get your sunglasses and your umbrella handy before you head out the door Friday morning. Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and the potential for showers are returning to northern California through your Friday. We'll then clear out and warm back up through your weekend. Another cooling trend and the potential for more showers are on the way in next week's forecast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Weekend Forecast: A little rain and snow Saturday; temps heat up Sunday

A weak weather system is passing through Saturday morning, bringing snow showers and a few rain showers to Northern California. Most of the precipitation will fall in the Sierra but the Valley may see some scattered showers. Expect trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch in the Valley while the Foothills could see up to a tenth of an inch.
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OnlyInYourState

The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit

Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
mymotherlode.com

Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Future forest health amid a changing climate and fire suppression policies

Sierra-Nevada - Forests in the Sierra-Nevada are changing. A combination of climate change and historical fire suppression policies are adding more dead materials to local forest grounds. Recent studies completed at the Teakettle Ecosystem Experimental Forest highlight how climate change and forest management policies impact ecosystem health and the effectiveness...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills

Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?

Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold

Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
CALIFORNIA STATE

