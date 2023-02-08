Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City non-profit receives major investment from Minnesota-based investor to continue their affordable housing work
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the first housing project from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF) prepares for the opening summer of 2023, one out-of-state sponsor recently made another major contribution to the organization’s fund dedicated to making affordable housing a reality. Chief Executive Officer of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Liz Hamburg explains more about what the partnership with the Bush Foundation means.
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls each year across the reservation, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut, tribal officials said.
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
mykxlg.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Dakota since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Dakota since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
dakotanewsnow.com
A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees. This makes the bank the...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
KEVN
Monae Johnson adds two to Secretary of State’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - In the midst of the South Dakota state legislative session, Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought on two new staffers. Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office, and Miller will serve as the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)/National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) Coordinator.
KEVN
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
The importance of vaccinating against whooping chough. Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park. Box Elder Events Center will open later this year. Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST. Poverty is an issue...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
KEVN
Rapid City hosts the third Social Studies Standards hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The third public meeting for the state’s new proposed social studies standards took place at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. There were impassioned testimonies from people on both sides of the issue. Representatives from the state Department of Education say that since the...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States. Updated: 5 hours ago. Did the...
KEVN
Educators and parents protested against the proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state scrapped an original proposal by South Dakota educators and outsourced much of the work to a conservative, Christian college out of Michigan, according to the Associated Press. Some critics believe that Noem...
KEVN
Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. According to the census between 2009 to 2011 and 2019 to 2021 the poverty rate fell 3.6 percent nationally. South Dakota has improved but only slightly. The state...
KEVN
The City of Summerset broke ground waste water expansion project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -After a few years of planning the City of Summerset broke ground on the wastewater expansion project. After not being able to build any additional homes or commercial property near the area of the waste treatment facility the Summerset City Council submitted its papers for an expansion to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources in 2022.
kotatv.com
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States. Did the government fail to meet its treaty obligations to provide adequate law enforcement to the tribe?. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Dakota Technical...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
Comments / 0