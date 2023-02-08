ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City non-profit receives major investment from Minnesota-based investor to continue their affordable housing work

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the first housing project from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF) prepares for the opening summer of 2023, one out-of-state sponsor recently made another major contribution to the organization’s fund dedicated to making affordable housing a reality. Chief Executive Officer of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Liz Hamburg explains more about what the partnership with the Bush Foundation means.
Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota

Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees. This makes the bank the...
Monae Johnson adds two to Secretary of State’s office

PIERRE, S.D. - In the midst of the South Dakota state legislative session, Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought on two new staffers. Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office, and Miller will serve as the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)/National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) Coordinator.
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital

The importance of vaccinating against whooping chough. Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park. Box Elder Events Center will open later this year. Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST. Poverty is an issue...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Rapid City hosts the third Social Studies Standards hearing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The third public meeting for the state’s new proposed social studies standards took place at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. There were impassioned testimonies from people on both sides of the issue. Representatives from the state Department of Education say that since the...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Educators and parents protested against the proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state scrapped an original proposal by South Dakota educators and outsourced much of the work to a conservative, Christian college out of Michigan, according to the Associated Press. Some critics believe that Noem...
The City of Summerset broke ground waste water expansion project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -After a few years of planning the City of Summerset broke ground on the wastewater expansion project. After not being able to build any additional homes or commercial property near the area of the waste treatment facility the Summerset City Council submitted its papers for an expansion to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources in 2022.
