2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
KTVL
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
KTVL
20 percent of Olsrud Community Playground, a dozen personalized fence pickets burned down
MEDFORD, Ore. — After 20 percent of the Olsrud Community Playground and approximately a dozen personalized fence pickets were burned down at Bear Creek Park, the Medford Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin to clear the debris next week. An arson investigation is underway by the Medford...
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
KTVL
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KTVL
Students build bumpers for Sheriff's Office PIT training
PHOENIX, Ore. — When the Jackson County Sheriff's Office practices its PIT maneuvers, it needs some heavy metal to stand up to the task. Welding students at Phoenix High School decided to take on the challenge. At the school are vehicles from the sheriff's office that the students are...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
portlandobserver.com
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper
(AP) Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
KTVL
Almost 300 thousand illegal marijuana plants destroyed, JMET releases 2022 statistics
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team released annual statistics for 2022. In total, JMET served search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana operations in Josephine County. The Sheriff's Office says this is a 33 percent increase from the previous year. Almost 300,000 illegal marijuana plants and over...
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
KTVL
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
KTVL
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
KTVL
Ask10: What has happened to the park on Lampman road?
GOLD HILL, Ore. — News10 viewer Bernice asked us, "What has happened to our little park on Lampman Road it was supposed to be cleared and be redone and beautified with new growth?" We looked into it and the Freshwater Trust is doing some work at Ben Hur Lampman...
KTVL
The Moyo Dhammapada art walk
ASHLAND, Ore. — In celebration of Black History month, the Moyo Dhammapada art walk invites you to experience a diverse collection curated by black and indigenous artists. “Moyo Dhammapada is a mixture of melanated indigenous cultures from all over the world.” Mmmingpha HruAhtl co-founder of the Lakota Meditation Center and creator of the gallery & art walk, said this artistic experience is a way to not only bring people of different backgrounds together but also to inspire the younger generations.
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
KDRV
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
