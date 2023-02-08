Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Idaho8.com
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who ‘fought for her life’
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Idaho8.com
Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison. DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in...
Idaho8.com
Man arrested after Minnesota congresswoman assaulted in DC apartment building, police say
Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the assault of Rep. Angie Craig, who was attacked in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, Thursday morning, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, was...
Idaho8.com
California county to pay $4.5 million settlement in death of man shocked by deputies’ Tasers
The family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after sheriff’s deputies shocked him with Tasers in California’s San Mateo County in 2018 has reached a $4.5 million settlement with the county, the family’s attorneys announced. The settlement between Chinedu Okobi’s family and the Northern California county...
Idaho8.com
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about money and husband’s truthfulness before murders, housekeeper testifies
Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money possibly being demanded of her family in a lawsuit and suspicious her husband wasn’t being entirely honest with her in the days before her killing, housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson testified Friday in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. “She was concerned about the amount...
Idaho8.com
Santos charged in 2017 with theft over bad checks to dog breeders in Pennsylvania Amish country
US Rep. George Santos was charged with theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 after several bad checks written in his name went to dog breeders in Amish country, according to a lawyer friend who helped him navigate the case. The case was confirmed as “theft by deception” by the York County...
Idaho8.com
Best friend testifies Alex Murdaugh admitted to drug addiction and stealing money
An attorney who said he was Alex Murdaugh’s best friend testified at his murder trial Thursday that Murdaugh admitted he had a drug addiction and had been stealing money from his law firm and clients. “He said, ‘I’m sorry I’ve had a drug problem, I’m addicted to opioids …...
Comments / 0