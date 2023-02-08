Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for reportedly shooting at car he pulled over
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Mesa police officer has been formally charged months after he allegedly opened fire on a car he pulled over last summer. A grand jury indicted Kaylon Hall on two counts of endangerment, which are felonies. Prosecutors say on July 2, Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver in the area of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road for swerving in the road. Police said Hall tried to remove the suspect from the car for unknown reasons. That’s when the driver sped off, and Hall fired two shots at the car, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
Former Mesa cop charged with endangerment, prosecutors say
MESA, Ariz. — A former Mesa police officer has been charged with two counts of endangerment for allegedly firing his gun at a fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said. A grand jury has recently indicted Kaylon C. Hall for a traffic stop the former officer was involved in on July 2, 2022.
AZFamily
Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
AZFamily
3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
KTAR.com
3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes
PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the crash site, they found 38-year-old Ruben Joya Corrales lying in the roadway. Phoenix firefighters pronounced Corrales deceased on scene. Detectives responded and...
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another man is in jail after a confrontation turned into a shooting in Maryvale on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Juan Jaquez shot to death.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Court docs: Avondale man claimed self-defense after deadly stabbing at group home
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley man who lives in a group home is facing a murder charge after allegedly using a kitchen knife to stab his roommate to death, claiming it was an act of self-defense after being attacked. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family state that officers...
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
