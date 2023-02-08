ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Monthly singles mixer event returns Friday at The Fort

CASPER, Wyo. — Billed as the “Anti-Valentines” edition in light of the encroaching holiday, the monthly Mix and Mingle singles meet-up event returns Friday, Feb. 10. The venue this time is The Fort Saloon and Eatery, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Singles are invited to...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

'Bed Bath & Beyond' in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Clear skies in store for Casper over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has seen relatively warm temperatures in recent weeks. That is expected to continue this weekend, with a weekend forecast of sunny skies. Today, the Casper area will see mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 43 degrees, and will fall to a low of 20 at night. Moderate winds of more than 20 mph will blow in from the southwest, with gusts of up to 33 mph possible.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program

University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Atkins; Rowe

Maria Angeline Atkins 18, passed away on Sunday January, 22nd, 2023 in a car accident on Highway 93, at mile marker 87, in Missoula Montana. Maria blessed Missoula Montana with her beautiful personality for almost two whole years. Maria was a true blessing to her family, and she was determined to be happy no matter what this life threw at her. She was one that seen the true beauty in the small things, and always wanted to stop and smell the flowers, especially if they were yellow roses.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County students show skills during 2023 Science Fair

CASPER, Wyo. — Elementary, middle and high school students from across the region showed off their science knowledge and skills during the 2023 District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan. 28. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students gathered at Casper College to compete...
oilcity.news

Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

