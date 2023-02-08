Read full article on original website
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Monthly singles mixer event returns Friday at The Fort
CASPER, Wyo. — Billed as the “Anti-Valentines” edition in light of the encroaching holiday, the monthly Mix and Mingle singles meet-up event returns Friday, Feb. 10. The venue this time is The Fort Saloon and Eatery, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Singles are invited to...
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
Clear skies in store for Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has seen relatively warm temperatures in recent weeks. That is expected to continue this weekend, with a weekend forecast of sunny skies. Today, the Casper area will see mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 43 degrees, and will fall to a low of 20 at night. Moderate winds of more than 20 mph will blow in from the southwest, with gusts of up to 33 mph possible.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/25/23–2/7/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 25 through Feb. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program
University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June
Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project raising 40,000 meals for local children for Spring Break
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hosting the City Wide Food Drive, which starts Feb. 17 and continues through March 17, to raise 40,000 meals for local children during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and residents to help more...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Obituaries: Atkins; Rowe
Maria Angeline Atkins 18, passed away on Sunday January, 22nd, 2023 in a car accident on Highway 93, at mile marker 87, in Missoula Montana. Maria blessed Missoula Montana with her beautiful personality for almost two whole years. Maria was a true blessing to her family, and she was determined to be happy no matter what this life threw at her. She was one that seen the true beauty in the small things, and always wanted to stop and smell the flowers, especially if they were yellow roses.
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
Natrona County students show skills during 2023 Science Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — Elementary, middle and high school students from across the region showed off their science knowledge and skills during the 2023 District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan. 28. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students gathered at Casper College to compete...
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
