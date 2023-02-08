Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing
Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
California Man Leads Cops On A Wild Triathlon Chase Before Being Arrested
A man in northern California led cops on a wild chase and he really put on an epic show. A Redding man was arrested in Anderson, California on Wednesday on multiple charges. Michael Robert Oyarzo, a 26-year-old man, fled from deputies in more ways than one. This story is a...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
Forest Service asking people to stay off Mosquito Ridge Road
(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest. On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
5 dead in crash that was followed by a carjacking and pursuit, officials say
(KTXL) — A crash near Freeport Bridge and Highway 160 resulted in the death of five people Thursday evening and the crash was followed by a carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said. On Friday, Cameron Garcia, 28, of Sacramento was determined to be the driver of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade […]
actionnewsnow.com
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Symphony to perform in Chico, Redding this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony will be performing in Chico and Redding this weekend. Guest artists James Johnson, Sarah Harris and the MTAC Youth Orchestra will be performing in Chico at the Laxson AUditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and again Sunday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding at 2 p.m.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River
ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
