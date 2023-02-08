A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO