Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Examining WCC tiebreaker scenarios, Hunter Sallis' play against USF and Drew Timme's first half
Gonzaga celebrated Dan Dickau’s jersey number in a pregame ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. The Bulldogs celebrated another offensive masterpiece in a convincing 99-81 victory over San Francisco. Less than an hour after the action finished in Spokane, Gonzaga’s fanbase had another reason to celebrate. Three...
nbcrightnow.com
'Courtney will forever be linked with Gonzaga': Former coach, teammates reflect on Vandersloot's impact ahead of jersey ceremony
Some of Courtney Vandersloot’s best assists will never make the record books. When Haiden Palmer arrived at Gonzaga during fall 2010, she’d already played a year at Oregon State. Ineligible to play that season because of transfer rules, she came to Spokane with her father’s advice stirring in...
Gonzaga legend Dan Dickau's jersey retired
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dan Dickau's jersey is officially up in the rafters at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Dickau's No. 21 jersey was retired before Thursday night's Gonzaga men's basketball game against San Francisco. Dickau spent two seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Washington. He became Gonzaga's first first-team...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
Dan Dickau has Gonzaga basketball jersey retired into rafters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Gonzaga and NBA point guard Dan Dickau became the fifth player in Zags' history Thursday to see his basketball jersey retired into the rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center. Dickau, the school’s first Associated Press All-American first-teamer who had one of the best two-year ...
nbcrightnow.com
BYU, trying to regain momentum after falling to Pepperdine, visits No. 16 Gonzaga
West Coast Conference basketball, like life, comes at you fast. Gonzaga took care of business Thursday, beating San Francisco 99-81. Perhaps 60 minutes later, last-place Pepperdine put the finishing touches on a 92-80 victory over BYU, snapping the Cougars’ modest two-game winning streak before they visit No. 16 Gonzaga on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
It’s unequivocally one of the most important plays made by a Gonzaga basketball player, even if there’s no official documentation. Before Casey Calvary’s tip-in, Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater, a simple assist from Richie Frahm helped change the course of program history. It...
nbcrightnow.com
'I never could dream this': Eastern Washington continues to make history, riding nation's best win streak
When Angelo Allegri decided to transfer to Eastern Washington, his primary goal was to win another conference title, something he’d done at UNC Greensboro. “I knew I wanted to win another championship,” the EWU fifth-year senior said. “I knew I wanted to go dancing again.”. What was...
Wichita Eagle
Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?
After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
thepacifican.com
Men’s Basketball: UOP vs Gonzaga
There was some intense action in the Alex Spanos Center for the Men’s Basketball showdown against the #6 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tigers led most of the first half shooting 48% in field goals and 67% in 3-pointers. With the score tied 45-45 at half, the Tyges had the crowd on their feet. The Bulldogs eventually retook the lead, ending the game 99-90.
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
KXLY
Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
KXLY
Farnham Flatbread Fundraiser returning to Davenport Tower this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to enjoy a nice flatbread in downtown Spokane and help raise money for cancer relief?. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Sean Farnham is returning to the Davenport Tower this Friday to serve the "Farnham Flatbread."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
KXLY
La Niña will end this spring, is El Niño next?
SPOKANE, Wash. -- After three years, La Niña is forecast to fade away for good in 2023. The cool phase of the ENSO climate cycle began in late 2020 and has continued almost uninterrupted since then. The United States Climate Prediction Center says there's an 8 out of 10...
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78
People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
Comments / 0