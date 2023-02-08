ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers

SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories

(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues statement on gas price increases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement Monday on rising gasoline prices, which were expected to continue falling but have not. His full statement follows:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Voters will likely make final call on food tax, House leader says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People rallied on Utah’s Capitol hill Thursday afternoon to axe the food tax. With just weeks left in the legislative session, House and Senate leaders say they're discussing what to do about the food tax. For many, getting rid of it can't come soon enough.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better. This comes on the heels of another study that shows how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy