KSLTV
Utahns owed millions in unclaimed property, lawmakers consider bill to return money automatically
SALT LAKE CITY — Our morning show goofball reporter, Casey Scott has his own way of busting inflation — every Wednesday on KSL Today, he ambushes unsuspecting motorists with free gas cards. But this week, I ambushed Casey, with a check for more than $300. Well, it was...
kslnewsradio.com
Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers
SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
kjzz.com
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
Here's why Utahns are seeing gas prices nearing $4 a gallon
Over the past several days, Utahns have seen gas prices sneaking back up again and as of Friday, it costs drivers on average $3.76 for a gallon of gas. Here's why gas prices are increasing once again.
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories
(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
kuer.org
Utah isn’t alone in embracing school vouchers. Has it worked out in other states?
When Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci pitched her school choice bill to the Utah Senate Education Committee in January, she said while she thrived in public schools, that is not the case for every student. To her, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that education is not a “one-size fits all” situation.
kjzz.com
Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
Utah's drought status drops dramatically over month, year
While most of Utah is still under the effects of the current drought, conditions have improved dramatically over the past month thanks to the nonstop snow that seems to be falling across the state.
kjzz.com
More wildlife bridges, fences may be added with $20 million in state funding
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than $100 million will need to be spent to build additional wildlife crossings and fences as part of Utah's aim to keep wildlife off of its highways. The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the area's speed limit to 60 mph due...
kjzz.com
Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Gephardt Daily
Gov. Cox issues statement on gas price increases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement Monday on rising gasoline prices, which were expected to continue falling but have not. His full statement follows:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning...
890kdxu.com
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
kjzz.com
Voters will likely make final call on food tax, House leader says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People rallied on Utah’s Capitol hill Thursday afternoon to axe the food tax. With just weeks left in the legislative session, House and Senate leaders say they're discussing what to do about the food tax. For many, getting rid of it can't come soon enough.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
BYU Newsnet
New study identifies benefits, drawbacks of missionary service gap time for Utah women
The Utah Women in Leadership Project released a brief from research conducted by two BYU employees about the benefits and drawbacks that gap time for missionary service has on women attending college in Utah. The study collected data from 17,402 female BYU students who enrolled at BYU between fall 2007...
kjzz.com
Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KSLTV
USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better. This comes on the heels of another study that shows how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.
