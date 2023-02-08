Read full article on original website
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
City to issue notices to unauthorized homeless camper at alternative site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico notified the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) that it plans to issue anti-camping notices at the alternative site located at the corner of Cohasset Road and Eaton Road. In the notice sent on Tuesday, the city says 45 people are camping at...
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
Suspicious activity in Tri Counties Bank system forces it to shut down services
CHICO, Calif. - Many people couldn’t get through to anyone or make transactions through an ATM at Tri Counties Bank. Beatrice Meehan has been a Tri Counties customer for three months. "They told me I can't get my balance, and they don't know when the problem is going to...
Thousands of pounds of trash cleaned up in Brickyard Creek area in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff police cleaned up the Brickyard Creek area between Ash Street and Willow Street on Wednesday and Thursday. Around 20,000 pounds of trash was removed from the area. The Red Bluff Police Department would like to thank Chief Probation Officer Richard A. Muench and his...
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
Whitney Hall to shut down for entire 2023-2024 school year
CHICO, Calif. - The school sent out an email Tuesday night telling students about its plan to upgrade the building's HVAC system. Journey Walker lives in Whitney Hall. "My immediate thoughts were that all my assumptions were right because I've been thinking maybe the reason I've been getting sick a lot was because of the HVAC system, but I didn't really know, but once I got that email, I was definitely like, 'Oh it's definitely the reason why I'm getting sick, so kind of a sense of worry if like the rest of the school year will be like completely safe," said Walker.
Tri Counties Bank phones are down
CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
Reclaiming the Ridge: how one Camp Fire survivor is rebuilding his home in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — Over 153,336 acres burned, 18,000 structures destroyed, and 89 deaths, all due to the 2018 Camp Fire. Now, just five years later, one survivor told KRCR about why he chose to stay and take part in the rebuilding of Paradise and the effort to reclaim the ridge.
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Wildflower Café: Plumas County welcomes new dining destination
Spend any length of time talking to locals about dining and you’ll get an earful of what people think they want up in the Lost Sierra. Many ideas of course aren’t that sustainable: 24 hour Thai food for example or national chains. When a restaurant closes down in Plumas County everyone mourns the loss of one more choice of where to eat when not at home.
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing
Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
Welding students compete in fire pit competitions
About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday. About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday.
Vegetation growth spurred by recent rains setting the stage for more dry fuel this fire season
CHICO, Calif. - The hills and pastures are brimming with new vegetation growth after the series of atmospheric rivers brought recent rains. Rick Carhart from Cal Fire says this is the time to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. The new growth has the potential to increase the risk of wildfires.
Chico State breaks ground on its first net-zero building
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State broke ground on a new building for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences on Wednesday. The 94,000-square-foot building is the first net-zero building on Chico State’s campus. Net-zero means it will not use more energy than it produces. Its goal is to cut...
