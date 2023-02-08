ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards

PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
PARADISE, CA
Edy Zoo

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Whitney Hall to shut down for entire 2023-2024 school year

CHICO, Calif. - The school sent out an email Tuesday night telling students about its plan to upgrade the building's HVAC system. Journey Walker lives in Whitney Hall. "My immediate thoughts were that all my assumptions were right because I've been thinking maybe the reason I've been getting sick a lot was because of the HVAC system, but I didn't really know, but once I got that email, I was definitely like, 'Oh it's definitely the reason why I'm getting sick, so kind of a sense of worry if like the rest of the school year will be like completely safe," said Walker.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tri Counties Bank phones are down

CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wildflower Café: Plumas County welcomes new dining destination

Spend any length of time talking to locals about dining and you’ll get an earful of what people think they want up in the Lost Sierra. Many ideas of course aren’t that sustainable: 24 hour Thai food for example or national chains. When a restaurant closes down in Plumas County everyone mourns the loss of one more choice of where to eat when not at home.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 70 remains closed

Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing

Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State breaks ground on its first net-zero building

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State broke ground on a new building for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences on Wednesday. The 94,000-square-foot building is the first net-zero building on Chico State’s campus. Net-zero means it will not use more energy than it produces. Its goal is to cut...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy