Chico, CA

KCRA.com

CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run

California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 people escape North Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries

CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
CHICO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing

Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
COTTONWOOD, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

High-speed chase rolls into town

A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA

