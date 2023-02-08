Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
KCRA.com
CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing
Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
Sacramento’s inspector general speaks about the work he has done since starting the job
(KTXL) —Since the police killing of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols, there has been a renewed focus on violence and accountability in policing. After the last major national conversation about police reform, Sacramento put a new watchdog in place. Since April 2021, Dwight White has been investigating incidents involving Sacramento Police. White has been showing up […]
KCRA.com
The opening of Sacramento’s first cat cafe is delayed — but still in the works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capital Cat Cafe, which would be the city of Sacramento’s first cafe of its kind, was slated to open in 2021 and then in the winter of 2022. Although the opening of the much-anticipated cat-fe has been delayed, owners of the Capital Cat Cafe told KCRA 3 that they still hope to open in the near future.
Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
