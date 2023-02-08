Read full article on original website
KEVN
Service animals help people with disabilities lead a more independent life
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Living with a disability is hard, but there are tools that can increase independence. One of the biggest tools: a service animal. But not all animals preform tasks, some just offer comfort. Service animals are trained to help people who struggle with either physical or...
KEVN
Health Watch: Seizures in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seizures, especially in children, are dangerous but with knowledge and treatment, most can be managed. “Seizures come in a variety of types,” Dr. Cara Hamilton, Black Hills Pediatrics, said. “They range from the full-body tonic-clonic unresponsive shaking episodes that last from several minutes up until something that’s much more subtle, including an eye twitch or a blank stare for a second or two. Seizures can end up being pretty dangerous but luckily for kids they usually aren’t that bad, especially if we pick them up early and we get proper treatment initiated.
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Valentino Cocktail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you fail your sweetie with a Valentine’s Day gift, or you forget entirely, a good cocktail can save you. Now that depends on how elaborate you think that drink should be. Make sure you pay more attention to your sweetheart than you do to make the cocktail. Even home bartenders can bang out a good drink in three to five minutes.
KEVN
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
sdpb.org
Crazy Horse Memorial: New CEO on the view from 6,532 feet up & 75 years in
On today's In the Moment... Lori Walsh takes listeners to a mountain with a mission. For 75 years, work on the Crazy Horse Memorial has continued one chisel and one blast at a time. Its work is now supported by Whitney Rencountre, the new CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
KEVN
Food prep for Super Bowl weekend comes at a cost
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hosting a Super Bowl party will be pricier this year, and with millions of people watching the big game, many will feel the impact of those grocery store prices. It’s no secret that Super Bowl foods have been particularly vulnerable to these increases when compared...
KEVN
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
KEVN
Rapid City hosts the third Social Studies Standards hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The third public meeting for the state’s new proposed social studies standards took place at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. There were impassioned testimonies from people on both sides of the issue. Representatives from the state Department of Education say that since the...
KEVN
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman accused of murdering a 2-year-old child in Box Elder two years ago changes her plea. Thursday, 24-year-old Precious Black Elk pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter, with the state dropping an alternative charge of murder. Black Elk now faces a possible life behind bars when she’s sentenced on March 10 but the state agreed to ask for no more than 60 years behind bars.
KEVN
Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death
Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
KEVN
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City Police got the call at about 4:15 Friday morning. According to reports, a driver was speeding through an east Rapid City neighborhood, crashing into a house on Degeest Drive hitting a gas meter, and causing an explosion. the house and two nearby buildings caught fire.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team went down-to-the-wire at the Heier Gymnasium against Yankton. Plus, the Central girls had a chance of snapping their growing losing streak Friday evening against Harrisburg. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
