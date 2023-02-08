Female sustains head injury after altercation at 48 West apartments

Four New Jersey teenage girls have been charged in the savage beatdown that family said drove 14-year-old Adriana Kuch to take her own life. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC News Friday. “Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Billhimer said. Though the students’ names have not been released, they are likely the four girls who were previously suspended from the high school and charged with much lower crimes —...

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO