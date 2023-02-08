ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

Female sustains head injury after altercation at 48 West apartments

By TRIBUNE STAFF Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgCo7_0kftPFGJ00

ALLENDALE TWP. — A female victim sustained a head injury during an altercation Tuesday evening in the parking lot of off-campus Grand Valley State University apartments, 48 West, 10897 48th Avenue.

While the initial call at 6:22 p.m. to police reported a "possible stabbing" and that "the victim was also in seizure, "investigation by deputies on scene revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot, but no weapons were involved," said Sgt. Jon Smoes, with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Video: Mich. police make fiery rescue after speeding suspect crashes

WYANDOTTE, Mich. — Bodycam footage shows the moment Michigan police officers made a lifesaving rescue following a fiery crash during an intense police pursuit. According to FOX 2 Detroit and Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton, the incident began after “officers observed a vehicle driving like a complete maniac.” The driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi, had 15 outstanding warrants.
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Four students charged in vicious beating of Adriana Kuch before 14-year-old’s suicide

Four New Jersey teenage girls have been charged in the savage beatdown that family said drove 14-year-old Adriana Kuch to take her own life. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC News Friday. “Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Billhimer said. Though the students’ names have not been released, they are likely the four girls who were previously suspended from the high school and charged with much lower crimes —...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
wkzo.com

Body found at Cornell Elementary School playground

OKEMOS, MI — An investigation is underway after a body was found yesterday on the playground of Cornell Elementary School in Okemos. Police say that the death appears to be a suicide. Due to the ongoing investigation, classes are cancelled today (Tuesday) at Cornell Elementary School in Okemos.
OKEMOS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing

One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
148
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy