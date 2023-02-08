Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Now with Milwaukee, Jae Crowder happy to play in the NBA once again
Jae Crowder can now heave a sigh of relief after getting exiled from the Phoenix Suns for most of the season.
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Haslams in Talks to Buy Milwaukee Bucks Stake From Marc Lasry
The Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, are in advanced talks to acquire Marc Lasry’s stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Lasry owns about 25% of the team, and his stint as the Bucks primary governor is nearing an end, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, managing partners of the Haslam Sports Group, have been speaking with the Bucks owners for the past few months, though there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. A Haslam Sports Group...
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Rockets Big Winners in Kevin Durant Trade to Suns
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. So why are the Houston Rockets a winner in the deal?
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
Knicks And Bulls Reportedly Discussing Trade For NBA All-Star?
According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have discussed a trade for Zach LaVine.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
“I just feel like Jae is a winner”- Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is ecstatic over their new acquisition
Jae Crowder gives the Milwaukee Bucks more depth.
Could Bobby Portis Jr. be close to returning to the Milwaukee Bucks?
Bobby Portis is steadily progressing towards a return.
