Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
KURTISTOWN, HI
KITV.com

Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022. Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting

The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend

A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
HILO, HI
KHON2

Gusty winds continue this weekend, heavy showers possible for Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is driving 20-35 mph trade winds over the islands. As a result parts of the state are under a wind advisory and a high wind warning. Over the weekend the winds may ease slightly but another round of windy weather is expected through next weekend, as another robust high […]
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Highway 19 reopen in and near Waimea; Hawaiian Electric emergency repairs underway in North Kohala

This story was updated at 11:26 a.m. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports all of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) in and near Waimea is now open. Portions of the roadway were closed earlier today (Friday, Feb. 10) between Honoka‘a and Waimea because of a disabled fuel tanker and near Napa Auto Parts in Waimea because of damaged utility lines.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Kino’ole Street Resurfacing Begins Next Week

The Hawaii County Department of Public Works Highways-Maintenance Division will be resurfacing Kino’ole Street from Wailuku Drive to Mohouli Street beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. All roadwork will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Department of Public Works is requesting the public’s assistance...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At noon, radar indicated scattered downpours moving across portions of the South Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu districts on the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2...
HILO, HI
CBS News

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released

Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
HILO, HI

