Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022. Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
Hilo Travel Guide: Things to Do and Where to Eat on the Big Island of Hawaii
Welcome to Hilo, Hawaii! This Hilo Travel Guide is the go-to resource for the best things to do in Hilo, Hawaii from waterfalls to where to shop and support locally. We’ve got where to eat in Hilo, tour recommendations and what to add to your Hilo itinerary. From the...
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend
A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
Gusty winds continue this weekend, heavy showers possible for Hilo
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is driving 20-35 mph trade winds over the islands. As a result parts of the state are under a wind advisory and a high wind warning. Over the weekend the winds may ease slightly but another round of windy weather is expected through next weekend, as another robust high […]
Update: Highway 19 reopen in and near Waimea; Hawaiian Electric emergency repairs underway in North Kohala
This story was updated at 11:26 a.m. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports all of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) in and near Waimea is now open. Portions of the roadway were closed earlier today (Friday, Feb. 10) between Honoka‘a and Waimea because of a disabled fuel tanker and near Napa Auto Parts in Waimea because of damaged utility lines.
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
Kino’ole Street Resurfacing Begins Next Week
The Hawaii County Department of Public Works Highways-Maintenance Division will be resurfacing Kino’ole Street from Wailuku Drive to Mohouli Street beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. All roadwork will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Department of Public Works is requesting the public’s assistance...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At noon, radar indicated scattered downpours moving across portions of the South Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu districts on the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
