Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge stage to feature Songwriters Week contest Wednesday night

The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
East Tennessee musicians and songwriters will take the stage in hopes of advancing in the Tennessee Department of Tourism’s annual Tennessee Songwriters Week Competition on Wednesday at Oakey’s Sports Grill, 119 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge.

The qualifying round begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will end after all performers finish their songs, according to a news release. Celebrity guest and former "American Idol" finalist Janelle Arthur, an Oliver Springs native, will also be present as part of the judges’ panel.

Twenty songwriters are set to perform original pieces Wednesday as they vie for a spot in a showcase event at a later date. That showcase event will be held at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville.

Seven finalists, one from each showcase event, will win the opportunity to perform at Nashville’s historic Bluebird Cafe during a private event with music industry professionals. Finalists will also win a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night hotel stay in Nashville, a $100 gift card for travel and a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

For more information about the event, visit the website for Explore Oak Ridge, the entity which promotes tourism in Oak Ridge.

The Tennessee Department of Tourism Development's Tennessee Songwriters Week features more than 50 qualifying rounds at music venues, restaurants, museums, coffee shops and more in seven regions across the state, according to the tourism website.

The Oak Ridger

