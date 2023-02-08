Serving Oak Ridge for 47 years

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
Oak Ridge City Council recently honored Doug Hamilton, who retired after working for the city Electric Department for 47 years. Regaling Council and the audience at a January City Council meeting with stories of Hamilton's work over the years was Assistant City Manager Jack Suggs, former Electric Department Director, and current Director Ardo Ba. He was presented with a plaque that states, "In Honor and with Grateful Appreciation of the Faithful, Devoted, and Valuable Service to the People of the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Sept. 24, 1975 - Dec. 30, 2022."

