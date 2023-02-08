Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East to capture District 29-5A championship

Make that three consecutive district championships and four in the last five seasons for Veterans Memorial.

The Eagles overcame an early Victoria East rally by outscoring the Lady Titans 43-21 in the final three quarters to capture a 50-36 win on Tuesday at Moody High School.

Vets, which began the week ranked No. 23 in the Class 5A TABC poll, improved to 26-9 overall and 9-1 in district action.

Mia De La Pena led the Eagles with a game-best 17 points. Tatiana Mosley and Ella Oritz combined for 18 points to pace Vets' offense.

Veterans Memorial coach Roy De La Pena said the Eagles will open the Class 5A playoffs next Monday or Tuesday against the fourth place team in District 30-5A.