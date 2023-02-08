ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for you Daily News AOTW!

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
It's postseason time, and last week featured some clutch efforts. Certainly worthy of Athlete of the Week.

Who'll take the cake? That's for you to decide between our latest batch of lifters, soccer players and hoop stars.

For future purposes, nominees are accepted via email or phone at sstringer@nwfdailynews.com or 252-414-4239. Coaches, fans, parents and grandparents, athletes ... any and all submissions are welcomed. Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with sports editor Seth Stringer or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Now get to voting.

AOTW Nominees

Girls Weightlifting: Madi Muse, Crestview -- Muse is the 119-pound Region 1-3A champion in the Olympic portion with a 325-pound total. She also finished second in the traditional lift with a 325-pound total.

Girls Soccer: Isabella Soulier, Rocky Bayou -- Soulier scored in the District 1-2A championship win over Port St. Joe and converted her penalty kick in the shootout.

Girls Basketball: Elesi Simmons, Crestview -- Simmons dropped a team-best 21 points in the District 1-6A semifinal win over Milton and then led the Dawgs with 11 points in the double-digit victory over Pace for the district hardware.

Girls Basketball: Shameir Quimby, FWB -- Quimby led the Vikings with 21 points in a 42-41 victory over Pine Forest for the District 1-5A title.

The Choctawhatchee High School soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on February 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
