Virginia Basketball Defeats NC State 63-50 | Live Updates

Score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the Virginia men's basketball game against NC State on Tuesday night

The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) defeated the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) 63-50 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top of the page.

Final Score: NC State 50, Virginia 63

Beekman nearly brings the house down with a dunk but just barely misses the tomahawk jam off the back iron, but the rebound is controlled by UVA and the Cavaliers are able to dribble out the clock. Virginia holds the ACC's No. 1 scoring offense to 50 points and UVA picks up a big win over No. 22 NC State, 63-50.

NC State 50, Virginia 63 | Final

Beekman misses the front end, the third time tonight that UVA has missed the front end of a one-and-one. Greg Gantt appeared to have a wide open dunk and then Isaac McKneely came out of nowhere and blocked the shot off the backboard. The true freshman has done a little bit of everything for the Hoos tonight. NC State fouls Beekman in the back court and Beekman goes 1/2 from the line. Clark drives inside and passes to a cutting Beekman, who gets to the rim for an uncontested layup as Burns is unable to attempt to block the shot with four fouls. Beekman drives inside and kicks to McKneely, who drives a dagger into the Wolfpack with a big-time three-pointer. That's another big play for McKneely to give the Cavaliers a 15-point lead with a minute and a half to go. Smith drives to the basket and draws a foul on Beekman, making 1/2 free throws. Casey Morsell fouls Kadin Shedrick to prevent a layup and Morsell has fouled out of the game, much to the joy of the UVA fans at JPJ. Shedrick makes both free throws to push the Virginia lead to 16. Joiner knocks down a three-pointer and Kevin Keatts calls timeout with his team trailing by 13 points with 39.1 seconds left. It is 11pm.

NC State 50, Virginia 63 | 39.1 2H

The Wolfpack try to full-court press and the Cavaliers make them pay as Clark and Beekman break the press with ease, leading to a layup on the other end with McKneely passing to Gardner for the bucket. Virginia gives up another offensive rebound to NC State and Joiner passes to a wide open Casey Morsell, who splashes his fourth three-pointer of the game. On the other end of the floor, Morsell fouls Beekman, Morsell's fourth personal foul. Beekman will shoot a one-and-one after the timeout.

NC State 46, Virginia 55 | 3:26 2H

NC State picks apart the UVA defense too easily out of the timeout as Smith drives the lane before dishing to Burns for an easy floater, getting the Wolfpack back within eight points. Jayden Gardner drives aggressively on Burns, who is back in the game with four fouls, and misses his first attempt, but grabs the rebound and is fouled by Gantt on the putback attempt. Gardner makes both free throws, but it's been more than five minutes since the Cavaliers made their last field goal. Beekman fouls Terquavion Smith on a jumper and Smith makes 1/2 free throws. It's a 10-point game with just under six minutes to play.

NC State 43, Virginia 53 | 5:51 2H

Isaac McKneely drives baseline and then threads a gorgeous pass inside to Kadin Shedrick for a wide open layup. Morsell tries to lean into a foul call and ends up making a wild off-balance circus jumper. NC State gets a second-chance opportunity as UVA is unable to secure a defensive rebound and then Jarkel Joiner hits a step-back jumper from the right baseline to get the Wolfpack back within ten points. Clark feeds inside to Shedrick, who is fouled and makes 1/2 free throws.

NC State 40, Virginia 51 | 7:26 2H

Joiner kicks to Casey Morsell, who hits the corner three and NC State is back within 11 points after making five of its last six shots. Shedrick sets a screen for Clark and Beekman perfectly times a backdoor cut at the same time. Clark feeds Beekman on the baseline and Beekman finishes with his second dunk of the game. UVA pushes the ball in transition and Clark passes inside to Shedrick, who makes another quick pass to Gardner, who gets fouled and makes both free throws. With the shot-clock winding down, Casey Morsell pulls up from the corner and hits a heavily-contested three-pointer. That's his third three-pointer of the game and the former Cavalier is up to 13 points in his first game back at John Paul Jones Arena.

NC State 36, Virginia 48 | 11:27 2H

Reece Beekman drives to the basket and uses a great scoop move to avoid the block attempt from Ernest Ross. DJ Burns turns the ball over and then grabs Beekman from behind as Beekman was trying to start a fast-break. The refs review the play and upgrade the foul to a flagrant one and Beekman goes to the line and knocks down two free throws. Ben Vander Plas gets loose behind the NC State defense and Gardner sends a great pass down to him for an easy layup. DJ Burns steps into a free-throw line jumper and knocks it down to end UVA's 6-0 run to start the second half. Beekman's layup attempt is blocked at the rim and Terquavion Smith takes the rebound the length of the court for a layup. Kihei Clark finds Beekman on a backdoor cut and Beekman finishes off the glass after juggling the ball for a moment. Jarkel Joiner kicks out to Terquavion Smith, who swishes the wide-open three-pointer from the right wing. Clark drives baseline and wisely draws a foul on DJ Burns. That's the fourth personal foul on Burns with more than 16 minutes left in the game and NC State's starting center exits the game. Clark makes both free throws, but Smith hits another three-pointer on the other end, this time from well beyond the arc. Smith has 14 points and is currently NC State's sole scoring option.

NC State 30, Virginia 44 | 15:24 2H

Shedrick is fouled hard while setting a screen, but misses the front end of the one-and-one. Terquavion Smith's three-pointer wedges itself in the corner of the rim and the backboard, resulting in a jump-ball in favor of NC State. Smith takes another jumper and misses again as the Wolfpack have missed their last nine shots. Kihei Clark draws a foul on Jarkel Joiner, but he too misses the front end of the one-and-one and UVA leaves four straight points on the table at the free throw line. Virginia gets another stop and Gardner hits a fadeaway jumper in the paint. NC State tries to end a five-minute scoring drought in transition but the Wolfpack end up turning the ball over instead, as Kihei Clark steals the ball and feeds ahead to Beekman, who makes the extra pass to Jayden Gardner for a slam dunk. Gardner has 12 points and Virginia is on an 8-0 run to take a 34-18 lead. DJ Burns checks into the game for the last possession of the half and is able to get a high-arcing hook shot to fall over Shedrick to end a near six-minute scoring drought for the Wolfpack. Virginia holds NC State to just 25.8% shooting from the floor and takes a 34-20 lead into halftime.

NC State 20, Virginia 34 | Halftime

Casey Morsell gets Armaan Franklin to bite on a pump-fake and Morsell goes to the line for three free throws, making two out of three. McKneely drives on Smith and then steps back and drills a long jumper from just inside the three-point line. Smith drives to the basket and Ryan Dunn tries to erase his shot off the glass, but is called for goaltending. Clark drives past Ernest Ross and slams on the breaks under the basket, drawing a foul. Clark makes both free throws and the UVA lead is back up to ten points. Reece Beekman drives from the wing and causes the NC State defense to collapse before dishing to an open Jayden Gardner for a mid-range jumper. The Cavaliers have their largest lead at 30-18 at the under-four timeout.

NC State 18, Virginia 30 | 2:52 1H

Isaac McKneely uses a well-placed screen to lose Casey Morsell with an off-ball cut. Clark hits McKneely with the pass and McKneely drills the open three-pointer from the top of the key. Shedrick continues to do extremely well guarding DJ Burns in the post. NC State goes nearly four minutes without making a shot, but then Terquavion Smith backs down Kihei Clark and knocks down a fadeaway jumper. Clark finds Shedrick near the rim with a nice pass and Shedrick finishes. Smith has another answer on the other end as he shakes Clark and splashes a pull-up three-pointer from the left wing. Jayden Gardner responds with his patented mid-range jumper from the left baseline. Burns tries to back down Shedrick again, this time lowering his shoulder and initiating too much contact, resulting in an offensive foul call. That's the second personal foul for DJ Burns.

NC State 14, Virginia 24 | 7:59 1H

Welcome back, Kadin Shedrick. He makes a couple of great plays in a row, first contesting Smith's jumper to force a miss and then on UVA's next possession, catches a pass from Clark rolling down the lane and finishes at the rim plus a foul on Casey Morsell. Shedrick completes the three-point play at the line. Beekman comes up with a steal and takes it the length of the court for a thunderous two-hand slam. That brings the crowd at JPJ to its feet on this late Tuesday night. NC State ends Virginia's 7-0 run as Terquavion Smith expertly maneuvers around a screen and gets to the basket for a crafty layup. Kihei Clark uses a screen to find an open lane to the basket and finishes with a scoop layup around the block attempt from Morsell.

NC State 9, Virginia 17 | 11:27 1H

Jayden Gardner is fouled on a dunk attempt by Ernest Ross and makes both free throws. Gardner appears to roll his ankle and checks out of the game. He is headed up the tunnel with UVA trainer Ethan Saliba.

NC State 7, Virginia 10 | 14:40 1H

DJ Burns tries to pass out of a double team but Kihei Clark is there for the interception. Reece Beekman drives on Casey Morsell before dishing to Jayden Gardner, who finishes in the paint with a short floater. Burns backs down Ben Vander Plas and scores with a hook shot in the paint. Gardner's jumper is blocked by Burns, but Vander Plas is there to scoop the rebound and lays it in off the glass. Burns grabs an offensive rebound to give NC State a second-chance and then kicks out to Casey Morsell, who hits the three-pointer from the corner. Armaan Franklin drives down the lane and draws a foul on DJ Burns, making both free throws. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and receives a loud ovation after seeing his playing time significantly reduced over the last several games. Shedrick plays great defense on Burns, not yielding an inch in the paint, and helps Virginia get a stop in his first possession on the floor. Reece Beekman drives on Terquavion Smith and scores at the rim. Casey Morsell, who is getting a chorus of boos from the student section every time he touches the ball, quiets the crowd by hitting a tough fadeaway jumper from just in front of the free throw line. He has five of NC State's first seven points.

NC State 7, Virginia 8 | 15:39 1H