White City, OR

nbc16.com

Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
nbc16.com

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
nbc16.com

Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

New plans in place to reduce wildfire impact, promote healthy forests in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has decided to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire-resilient lands, and create habitats for special-status species. BLM officials say the Late Mungers Integrated Vegetation Management Project includes prescribed fire, thinning, and selection harvests near the communities of Murphy and...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

