FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death...

FREMONT, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO