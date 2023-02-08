ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Fremont police detective dies after being found unresponsive in Livermore home

FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police seize several guns in multiple arrests

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Officers with the Watsonville Police Department has seized several guns in the span of a week as they determined all firearms were used to commit crimes. According to police one of three cases occurred Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when Gonzalo Fernandez, 18, was suspected of pulling...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in San Jose's 3rd homicide of 2023 charged: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was arrested for the third homicide of 2023 in San Jose, officials said. On Feb. 3 shortly before 11 p.m., officers arrived at Regional Medical Center and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim brought himself to the hospital where he later died the following day.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 53-year-old man Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that killed a woman and injured another. Darron Price, who was located on Newhall Street about 4:30 p.m., was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing drugs charges, and two counts of child endangerment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jewelry thieves targeting elderly in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Police said there have been several instances reported of thieves targeting elderly people in Marina in the past few weeks and two in the past three days. The latest one happened Friday at 10:09 a.m. in the area of Cardoza Avenue and Dolphin Circle. Police were dispatched for calls of a strong-armed The post Jewelry thieves targeting elderly in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

At-risk man reported missing in San Jose found

Update (Feb. 9): Jay Clark has been found safe, according to the California Highway Patrol. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for an at-risk man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in San Jose. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for Jay Clark, 60. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sanbenito.com

Police investigate two shootings in Hollister

Hollister Police are investigating two shootings reported near the city’s downtown in recent days—including one that resulted in injuries to a victim. About 10:30pm Feb. 1, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street, according to the Hollister Police Department.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Police look for Greenfield woman who disappeared Wednesday

GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday. Joanna Vargas, 28, has not returned home since then, police said. Vargas is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a tattoo of a bear...
GREENFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy