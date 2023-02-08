Read full article on original website
coloradohometownweekly.com
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered apartment, striking him in head
The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.
Family wants answers after Denver man fatally shot while driving to work
Robert Goad, 58, was shot and killed while he was driving to work Wednesday morning. Now, his family is begging for answers.
KDVR.com
Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect
Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
Lafayette police looking for suspect Tuesday afternoon
The suspect was only described as a “light skinned Hispanic male” with a bald head and wearing either a white or grey sweatshirt.
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested
Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house. "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
7 suspects wanted in shooting outside Colorado Mills mall
Police in Lakewood are looking for at least seven suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting outside the Colorado Mills Mall.
1310kfka.com
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County crews respond to report of shooting at Lafayette mobile home park
Boulder County crews responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. Lafayette police tweeted that they were...
Denver residents near where 12-year-old alleged car thief shot to death rattled, but gunshots common
Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car. More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention. The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins...
Former cop involved in Karen Garner arrest could get out of prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders, based on Colorado law.
Early morning shooting kills one in Denver
An early morning shooting in Denver left one person dead Wednesday, according to Denver Police. Officers are investigating the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of North Colorado Boulevard, according to a Denver Police Department tweet at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday. Initially, the victim was transported to the hospital with...
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
1310kfka.com
Mother of boy who accidentally fatally shot himself sentenced
The mother of a young boy who accidentally fatally shot himself in Fort Collins has been sentenced to time in community corrections Rosinetta Mackall pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in death in December. She was sentenced to 12 years at the Larimer County Community Corrections Center, according to the Coloradoan. Police said Mackall had left the gun out in an area where the children could access it when her 6-year-old son shot and killed himself. Mackall’s husband Ronald Matthews was sentenced to 30 months’ probation for evidence tampering in connection with the case. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case
A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
12-year-old in stolen car killed in shootout with owner, police say
DENVER — A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car died in a shootout with the owner in west Denver on Sunday, police said. The car's owner reported it stolen in the 8300-block of E. Northfield Blvd., and tracked it with an app to the intersection of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street, police said.
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing bicycle, assaulting owner
Boulder Police sentenced a 24-year-old man who stole a bike and assaulted the bike's owner to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday. Boulder police officers arrested Sean Hyche in April 2022 after he stole a bike and, when the bike's owner confronted him, punched her in the face and broke her nose, according to a Boulder District Attorney's Office news release.
