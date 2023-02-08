ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect

Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house.  "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Early morning shooting kills one in Denver

An early morning shooting in Denver left one person dead Wednesday, according to Denver Police. Officers are investigating the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of North Colorado Boulevard, according to a Denver Police Department tweet at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday. Initially, the victim was transported to the hospital with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
LITTLETON, CO
1310kfka.com

Mother of boy who accidentally fatally shot himself sentenced

The mother of a young boy who accidentally fatally shot himself in Fort Collins has been sentenced to time in community corrections Rosinetta Mackall pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in death in December. She was sentenced to 12 years at the Larimer County Community Corrections Center, according to the Coloradoan. Police said Mackall had left the gun out in an area where the children could access it when her 6-year-old son shot and killed himself. Mackall’s husband Ronald Matthews was sentenced to 30 months’ probation for evidence tampering in connection with the case. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case

A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
DENVER, CO

