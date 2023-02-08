AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.

