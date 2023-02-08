ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath Township, MI

Bria Lampen sparks Holland Christian past rival Hamilton with 3 barrage

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDQeP_0kftNrZx00

HAMILTON - Points are always at a premium in a Hamilton-Holland Christian girls basketball game.

The rivalry is the best girls rivalry in the area for a reason. Both teams are good - and both play extremely good defense.

A couple of good possessions in a row can determine the game, even if they are early.

Holland Christian (12-5, 7-2 OK Blue) got three 3-pointers in a four-possession span from Bria Lampen in the third quarter and that was enough to make the difference in a 44-33 win at Hamilton on Tuesday.

"Those shots were big for our team. That is what broke the game open for us," Holland Christian coach Levi Painter said. "She got those running in transition and her teammates did a great job finding her. That gave us some momentum. We don't have the superstars that some teams have. It takes all of us and that propels us."

The win avenged an earlier loss to the Hawkeyes as the teams split the regular-season matches. It also put the Maroons alone in second place in the OK Blue, pushing Hamilton one game back into third.

Subscribe:Get complete local sports coverage with this special offer

"This is a really big step for us as a team. It was rewarding. We worked a lot after our first loss against them. Playing as intensely and confidently really paid off for us," Lampen said. "The first time we played them, we settled on shots too much. Every time we play them, there is a lot of intensity. We showed some poise and found the good shots. Everyone played really patient offense, especially in the second half, and it made the open shots came."

In the first rivalry matchup, the Maroons were in single digits at halftime only to see a furious second-half rally come up short.

This time, the Maroons still struggled offensively, but made the most of their shots and slowed the Hamilton offense.

Hamilton's leading scorer Kaitlyn Geurink scored 18 points, but had to work extremely hard to get them.

The Maroons also held the Hawkeyes' strong post players to nine total points.

"We talked about controlling what you can. Your shots don't always fall, but you can play good defense and have good energy. I am proud of the girls for that," Painter said. "Geurink is a heck of a player and is a tough cover. You have a guard on her and she will body you low. You put a big on her and she is to quick and she can handle the ball. We tried to bother her and Kayla Cannon did a good job making her work for everything. In the post, our post players all did a good job defending."

The first half was a close, defensive battle as expected. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter before Geurink gave the Hawkeyes the lead with a basket.

But the Maroons scored on a layup from Tryna VanderZwaag and Jenna VandenBrink scored to put the Maroons up 16-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Lampen hit three straight 3s to put the Maroons up 25-16 with 5 minutes raminin in the third.

"It was a close game and to see them make 3 in a row and stretch things out is tough to respond to. But I don't think we quit at any moment. We battled back," Hamilton coach Jacquelyn Malloch said. "I was genuinely proud of how hard we played. The difference was their shots went in and ours didn't."

Kaylie VanDerHulst, grittily returned from an elbow injury and converted a three-point play that pulled the Hawkeyes within 27-19.

A basket by Geurink pulled Hamilton within 31-23 after three quarters.

Holland Christian's Camryn VandenBosch hit a 3, then converted a late three-point play on an offensive rebound to seal it.

VandenBosch scored 15 points, while Lampen had 11 and VanderZwaag scored nine.

Kleinheksel had six points for the Hawkeyes (11-6, 6-3 OK Blue).

"They cranked up their intensity more than the last time we played them. We were more out of sync on offense," Malloch said. "That threw us off. Ultimately, they did a better job arcing out our drives. We weren't able to see the weak side. Hopefully we get to see them again in districts."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Dahmir Farnum signs with Wayne State for football

Mona Shores senior Dahmir Farnum recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at Wayne State University in Detroit. The 5-9, 180-pound Farnum was a 3-year running back for the Sailors, who are coached by Matt Koziak. During his senior season, he had 131 carries for...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy