Colorado State

KXRM

CO DMV sending letters to owners of recalled vehicles

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be issuing letters to the owners of recalled vehicles later in February. According to the DMV, “There are over 66,000 vehicles with defective airbags still on Colorado roads. The letters, which will be sent in mid-February, inform owners of recalled vehicles that the airbags could […]
FOX21News.com

Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all

Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for …. Blizzard potential, high-impact storm likely for all. The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Custer County Deputy injured in...
Axios

TSA really doesn't like Colorado IDs. Here's why.

Air travel is just a little more annoying if you live in Colorado. What's happening: We're not talking about the constant construction at Denver's airport — though that's a big pain. It's our driver's licenses that cause the problem. How it works: The machine that scans IDs and verifies...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
KKTV

Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FIRST OFF: Normally, we’d stay away from a forecast like this, especially so far out. But weather data has been remarkably consistent and is in relatively high agreement about a powerful winter storm across the state of Colorado next Wednesday (Feb 15). Even with...
CBS Denver

KDVR.com

Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
CBS Denver

Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills

Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE

