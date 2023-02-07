SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County recently announced its first Community Champion, Jeanie Cales-Gunter. According to the announcement, she has been involved in the local community for more than 50 years. Some of the many ways she helps the community are by inviting folks to events and programs. Additionally, she enjoys spreading "joy and love everywhere she goes." WWHSC stated that community members describe Jeanie as always willing to lend a helping hand, generous and caring. "Jeanie gives 110 percent even on her bad days." The announcement stated, "We appreciate everything you do for our community, Jeanie! Thank you for being involved in community events, caring for our neighbors, and having the biggest heart around." The original announcement is located on the Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County Facebook page. Community members are invited to comment and react to congratulate Jeanie Cales-Gunter on being the first WWHSC Community Champion. The post Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County announces first Community Champion appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO