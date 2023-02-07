ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Fish Frenzy Seafood restaurant in Beckley celebrates grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Fish Frenzy, a new Beckley seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening on February 3, 2023. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce congratulated the new business in a Facebook post shortly after the opening. “Congratulations Fish frenzy seafood Restaurant, Beckley WV on your official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration. The cold outside […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County announces first Community Champion

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County recently announced its first Community Champion, Jeanie Cales-Gunter. According to the announcement, she has been involved in the local community for more than 50 years. Some of the many ways she helps the community are by inviting folks to events and programs. Additionally, she enjoys spreading "joy and love everywhere she goes." WWHSC stated that community members describe Jeanie as always willing to lend a helping hand, generous and caring. "Jeanie gives 110 percent even on her bad days." The announcement stated, "We appreciate everything you do for our community, Jeanie! Thank you for being involved in community events, caring for our neighbors, and having the biggest heart around." The original announcement is located on the Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County Facebook page. Community members are invited to comment and react to congratulate Jeanie Cales-Gunter on being the first WWHSC Community Champion. The post Wild, Wonderful & Healthy Summers County announces first Community Champion appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Innovative construction method results in historic bridge build in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction crews are working on a historic bridge project in Beckley. Contractors are building a 190-foot span at Stanaford Road using an innovative construction method. The bridge uses a GRS/IBS (Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil-Integrated Bridge System) type of design instead of traditional concrete abutments. “The WV...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Children’s comedy coming from McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Comedy keeps coming from Southern West Virginia! Actors Cody Aaron and Joe Morris, along with other local actors are making comedic content where a percentage of proceeds will go to children and families in need, specifically children with cancer. Their show, “Bronson and Ferdie” is filled with comedy that children […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Pet Supplies Plus offers ‘spa day’ for dogs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley managers said Valentine’s Day is a good opportunity to show affection for pets, with snacks, toys, walks and extra attention. The store also offers ‘spa’ and additional grooming packages for dogs, pet groomer Brittany Bizzarro said on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. “They come in, they get […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields season 2 premiere out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-fourth episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the premiere episode of season 2, centered around the Wolf Creek Murders of Giles County Virginia, is […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
woay.com

Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday. Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:. Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Raleigh General Hospital to hold heart health fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–There will be a health fair at Raleigh General Hospital on February 10, 2023. The main topic of the event is heart health. According to the Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at Raleigh General, Jessie Kessler, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in West Virginia. Kessler said if the disease does […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

Bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake

BLUESTONE LAKE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A three-year-old bald eagle named Monroe IV crashed into a fence in Greenville in Monroe county last October. The bird’s attempt to flee made his injury worse. The eagle ended up breaking his humorous, causing him to lose his ability to fly. As if that...
GREENVILLE, WV
WVNS

Panhandlers discuss unemployment, PTSD

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As business owners in the region report a worker shortage, motorists in many towns see a higher number of panhandlers. In Beckley, Mayor Rob Rappold, members of the Beckley Common Council and business owners have said in the past that panhandling is a nuisance in the city. Local ordinances against panhandling […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter still dealing with code red situation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County animal shelter is pleading to the community to adopt a dog and help alleviate overcrowding issues at the shelter. The Shelter is currently in code red status which means the shelter may have to start euthanizing dogs that aren’t being adopted. Director Stacey Harmon said spaying and neutering […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy