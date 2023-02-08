ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9News

Faith Christian's Master Diggins wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

ARVADA, Colo. — He truly is a Master. Watch above as Scotty Gange surprises Master Diggins of Faith Christian Academy with the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Special courtesy to CAMO Press for the footage of Master's awesome in-game dunk!. If...
ARVADA, CO
kslnewsradio.com

New t-shirt sold by USU backs Ukrainian basketball player

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State University is offering a new t-shirt after Colorado State fans reportedly taunted a Ukrainian basketball player. The University’s campus store has introduced shirts with the Ukrainian flag and the statement, “Stand Together.”. For $12 you can support both USU and Ukraine....
LOGAN, UT
iheart.com

Fri: It's a Conspiracy or Not, Plus Mike Johnston Wants To Be Mayor

HEY DENVERITES, LET'S TALK ABOUT THESE MAYORAL CANDIDATES FOR A MINUTE We are trying to get as many candidates on the show as we can so you guys can make an educated choice, but if you hear a candidate on the show that you really like, please make a donation to him or her. Fundraising in these races is really hard and a lot of the candidates don't have large networks for fundraising. I will always link to their websites and most of them have a really good overview of their plans on those pages. Pay attention, those of us in the surrounding areas need you to get this right!
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Former location of Denver Diner now home to bank branch

DENVER — There's a new building on the corner of Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. The site, which housed the Denver Diner for 30 years, is now home to a Chase Bank branch. The new branch officially opened on Friday. Denver Diner closed in January 2021 after struggling during...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

See where Colorado ranks on list of most vegan-obsessed states

(Colorado) While Colorado may be known for its steakhouse scene, it looks like there are many vegan-curious types in the state. The Centennial state ranked No. 6 on a list of the most vegan-obsessed states in a new study from health and fitness site Total Shape, which analyzed Google search data, looking at the volume of vegan-related search terms per 100,000 residents in each U.S. state over a year.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado

Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
AURORA, CO

