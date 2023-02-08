Read full article on original website
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered apartment, striking him in head
The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Mother of boy who accidentally fatally shot himself sentenced
The mother of a young boy who accidentally fatally shot himself in Fort Collins has been sentenced to time in community corrections Rosinetta Mackall pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in death in December. She was sentenced to 12 years at the Larimer County Community Corrections Center, according to the Coloradoan. Police said Mackall had left the gun out in an area where the children could access it when her 6-year-old son shot and killed himself. Mackall’s husband Ronald Matthews was sentenced to 30 months’ probation for evidence tampering in connection with the case. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Former cop involved in Karen Garner arrest could get out of prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders, based on Colorado law.
Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car
Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer
A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested
Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house. "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
12-year-old's death highlights auto theft crisis in Colorado
The Denver Police Department reports auto theft is up 78% from the three-year average. It’s also becoming a deadly issue.
Man Tracking Stolen Car Allegedly Shot And Killed 12-Year-Old Driver
A 12-year-old suspected car thief was shot and killed by the vehicle's owner in Denver, Colorado. The vehicle owner told police he was using an app on his phone to track his car and located it more than miles away. The owner said that as he approached his car, he...
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Man arrested for ‘terrorizing’ Wheat Ridge hospital worker, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly “terrorizing” a hospital employee in Wheat Ridge, according to police.
Lafayette police looking for suspect Tuesday afternoon
The suspect was only described as a “light skinned Hispanic male” with a bald head and wearing either a white or grey sweatshirt.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland
Three teenage boys have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.
