Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing
A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the...
1310kfka.com
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car
Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
1310kfka.com
Mother of boy who accidentally fatally shot himself sentenced
The mother of a young boy who accidentally fatally shot himself in Fort Collins has been sentenced to time in community corrections Rosinetta Mackall pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in death in December. She was sentenced to 12 years at the Larimer County Community Corrections Center, according to the Coloradoan. Police said Mackall had left the gun out in an area where the children could access it when her 6-year-old son shot and killed himself. Mackall’s husband Ronald Matthews was sentenced to 30 months’ probation for evidence tampering in connection with the case. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Longmont police report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
Former cop involved in Karen Garner arrest could get out of prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders, based on Colorado law.
Denver residents near where 12-year-old alleged car thief shot to death rattled, but gunshots common
Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car. More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention. The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins...
Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect
Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away.
wbrc.com
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) – Police in Colorado say they found an 11-week-old child on the floor of a car covered in drug residue. The Wheat Ridge Police Department reports it responded to a call of a reported theft. An employee at the location pointed the responding officer in the direction of the suspect’s vehicle.
Handcuffed man accused of shooting officer charged with 25 felony counts
DENVER — A man accused of shooting a Denver police officer in the neck while handcuffed inside a police vehicle at the downtown detention center is charged with 25 felony counts. The charges against Daniel Cheeseman include 13 counts of attempted murder and eight counts of assault or attempted...
iheart.com
Man Tracking Stolen Car Allegedly Shot And Killed 12-Year-Old Driver
A 12-year-old suspected car thief was shot and killed by the vehicle's owner in Denver, Colorado. The vehicle owner told police he was using an app on his phone to track his car and located it more than miles away. The owner said that as he approached his car, he...
Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested
Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house. "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case
A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
11-week-old baby covered in drug residue found on passenger seat floorboard
A Wheat Ridge police officer found an 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue on the floorboard of a vehicle while investigating a theft Monday evening.
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
