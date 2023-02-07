Read full article on original website
Related
The Dispatch
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
WTOK-TV
House passes legislation to prohibit property-value based water and sewer billing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second bill that would block Jackson from setting water rates based on property values has been passed, this time in the House. Tuesday, representatives voted 83-28 to approve H.B. 698, which would mandate that municipalities charge for water based solely on what comes out of the faucet.
Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
Comments / 0