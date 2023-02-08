Read full article on original website
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
i-70scout.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife locates, collars two wolves in North Park
WALDEN, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park, Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 2. The male wolf 2101 was recaptured two years after his initial capture. The other wolf collared was male 2301, presumably one of six pups produced by female wolf 1084 and male wolf 2101 in 2021.
VIDEO: Three mountain lions spotted at home in Colorado Springs
Mountain lion activity continues to make headlines in Colorado, this time, in the form of three big cats spotted together at a Colorado Springs home. Another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, two of the mountain lions were captured on camera walking through a gate and down a path while another mountain lion lurks nearby. The most likely scenario is that the animals are a mother cat and her offspring, as mountain lions tend to be relatively solitary when it comes to non-related members of their own species.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
2023 Colorado Outdoors Annual Preference Point Issue
Critical information to help you apply for 2023 Colorado deer, elk, pronghorn, bear, moose, sheep, and goat big-game limited licenses. The Annual Preference Point Issue features preference-point data and statewide herd-population estimates to guide big-game hunters in applying for limited big-game licenses. This is a must-have item for any Colorado hunter.
KJCT8
This weekend turns unseasonably warm after a chilly Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Calmer, quieter weather is here. It will last through Tuesday before things go downhill quickly on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The weather setup features high pressure over Colorado and low pressure along the central coast of California. Remember wind flows clockwise around high pressure and counter-clockwise around low pressure. The high pressure will shift east-southeastward to the Southern Plains from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. The low pressure will track southeastward along the California Coast. A south-to-north wind around the western edge of the high pressure will be reinforced by a south-to-north wind east of the low pressure. A wind from the south will carry warmth into Colorado from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
ksjd.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
KKTV
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
Colorado meteorologist warns of 3-to-5-foot snow drifts ahead of incoming storm
In case you haven't heard yet, it's looking like the next big storm to hit Colorado will start rolling into the state on Tuesday afternoon. While the National Weather Service hasn't released their official snowfall forecast yet, some local meteorologists are already releasing their predictions. In one of the more...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
nbc11news.com
I-70 cement truck crash possibly caused by several factors, says State Patrol
DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - A messy situation on I-70 Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck rolled over the interstate’s median at around 9:15 a.m, near mile marker 54. Traffic was cut down to one lane in each direction while crews cleaned up the truck and the trail of cement it left.
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
