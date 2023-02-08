Mountain lion activity continues to make headlines in Colorado, this time, in the form of three big cats spotted together at a Colorado Springs home. Another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, two of the mountain lions were captured on camera walking through a gate and down a path while another mountain lion lurks nearby. The most likely scenario is that the animals are a mother cat and her offspring, as mountain lions tend to be relatively solitary when it comes to non-related members of their own species.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO