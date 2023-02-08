ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out again vs. Warriors

LeBron James' sore left ankle will keep him from playing in Saturday night's nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. This will be the second straight game James has missed since setting the record for most points in NBA history. He sat out the Lakers' 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reports: Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, land D'Angelo Russell

The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also will be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz also will receive a top-four-protected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics streaking again as Grizzlies come to town

After an up-and-down stretch that included three straight losses and four in six games, the Boston Celtics are back on a winning streak and are the first NBA team to reach 40 victories this season. Boston seeks its fourth straight triumph in a Sunday afternoon game against the visiting Memphis...
BOSTON, MA

