The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawyer Dies After MRI Machine At Hospital Sets Off His Gun

A Brazilian lawyer died after an MRI machine at a hospital caused his gun to discharge, Jam Press reports via the New York Post. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 16 and had a registered firearm in his possession, which the facility said it was unaware of at the time. Staff at the facility reportedly asked Novaes and his mother to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, which he did not do, instead entering the unit with the weapon concealed.
Albany Herald

Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, study says

Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago. The study, published in the journal "Burns" by a group of researchers at the university's burn center, examined data regarding all pediatric patients who were admitted with scald injuries caused by hot liquids between 2010 and 2020.
Albany Herald

How Much Weight Can You Expect To Lose on Ozempic?

Ozempic, a diabetes management medication, has been a recognizable brand for the last several years thanks to its catchy jingle. But these days, even people without Type 2 diabetes are taking the drug, also known as semaglutide.

