A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking
Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Lawyer Dies After MRI Machine At Hospital Sets Off His Gun
A Brazilian lawyer died after an MRI machine at a hospital caused his gun to discharge, Jam Press reports via the New York Post. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 16 and had a registered firearm in his possession, which the facility said it was unaware of at the time. Staff at the facility reportedly asked Novaes and his mother to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, which he did not do, instead entering the unit with the weapon concealed.
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, study says
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago. The study, published in the journal "Burns" by a group of researchers at the university's burn center, examined data regarding all pediatric patients who were admitted with scald injuries caused by hot liquids between 2010 and 2020.
How Much Weight Can You Expect To Lose on Ozempic?
Ozempic, a diabetes management medication, has been a recognizable brand for the last several years thanks to its catchy jingle. But these days, even people without Type 2 diabetes are taking the drug, also known as semaglutide.
